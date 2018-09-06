Rooster’s five star showing

Knaresborough-based Rooster’s Brewing Co scooped five awards at the 2018 SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards which recently took place in York.

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, Rooster’s scooped three bronze awards and two golds, including the overall gold in the can and bottle (small pack) competition for the second year running.

The prestigious awards, run by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), which received entries by breweries from across Yorkshire, as well as Humberside, Cleveland, Durham, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, are judged by brewers and beer experts and seen very much as the ‘brewers choice’ awards in the industry.

Baby-Faced Assassin, Rooster’s flagship IPA, stole the show in the can and bottle competition, adding to the silver award it won at the SIBA National Beer Competition earlier this year and the gold medal it won at the 2017 International Brewing Awards.

It started life as a home brew recipe in 2011 before being scaled up as a Rooster’s beer in 2014,

Baby-Faced Assassin has become a fan favourite amongst the brewery’s core line-up of beers.

Oliver Fozard, Rooster’s head brewer, said: “It’s always great to be recognised in any competition, but to win ‘best in show’ is particularly pleasing. It’s testament to all the hard work that our team puts in to ensure our beers are of the highest quality possible.

“To win the overall gold two years running also highlights the quality and consistency of our beers, which is what we pride ourselves on.”

As part of the brewery’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Rooster’s is co-ordinating a collaboration project that has seen brewers and friends from several leading breweries based in both the UK and the USA join them to brew up a series of limited edition beers throughout 2018.