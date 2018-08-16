Roast dinner at this Yorkshire pub named as one of the world's best dining experiences by Lonely Planet

Roast beef, Yorkshire puddings and fresh horseradish at a North York Moors gastropub has been named among the world's best meals.

The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, has appeared in travel guide Lonely Planet's Ultimate Eatlist, which recognises the best 500 dining experiences in the world.

The Michelin-starred gastropub came in at number 59 on the prestigious list, and was the third-ranked British entry behind fish and chips on the Aberdeenshire coast and smoked salmon from the Outer Hebrides.

The 14th-century thatched inn is also known for its chic guest accommodation. It has been named in the National Restaurant Awards' annual top 100 British restaurants.

Other British dining experiences recommended by Lonely Planet include crab sandwiches in Norfolk; cream tea in Cambridgeshire; Scotch eggs from Fortnum & Mason; kedgeree from London's Wolseley Hotel; haggis in Edinburgh's Old Town; pork pies from Melton Mowbray; balti in Birmingham and a roast beef baguette from Borough Market.