Roadworks to hit new area of Harrogate

Harrogate residents living in quiet streets in the Woodlands/St Aidan's School area are set to become the latest victims of this year's tsunami of roadworks.

North of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the North of England’s gas distributor, says it will start work to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network on Wayside Walk and surrounding streets in the area from Monday, April 1.

In order to carry out the £500k project safely and efficiently, the company says it will be necessary to install temporary traffic management at various stages throughout the project.

NGN is working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to plan the work and associated traffic management to minimise the inconvenience caused and will share more details as soon as they are available.

The 30-week project is part of NGN’s ongoing investment in the gas infrastructure in the area and involves replacing 6km of existing metal gas pipes with more durable plastic ones.

This will ensure the continued, safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

Richard White, Business Operational Leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.