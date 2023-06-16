Road incident near Harrogate is referred to IOPC after man is seriously injured following police pursuit

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It is mandatory for a police force to refer itself to the IOPC following serious injury involving police involvement.

The collision happened early this morning, Friday at about 12.30am on the A64 near Bramham located 13 miles from Harrogate.

A Volkswagen Golf travelling on the A64 left the road and was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A1(M).

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.