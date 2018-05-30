Road closure: 'Signs of movement' at A59 at Kex Gill

A major road has been closed by North Yorkshire County Council as a precaution in order to protect members of the public.

Following signs of movement at Kex Gill on the A59 between Harrogate and Skipton the road has been closed, with inspections due to be carried out tomorrow (Thursday, May 31).

A spokesperson for the county council wrote: "The usual diversion is in place via Ilkley and Otley. The county council apologies for any inconvenience, but the safety of road users must be its priority.

"The A59 is an important trans-Pennine route between Skipton and Harrogate, but has a history of instability and movement of the land at Kex Gill. Realigning the A59 at Kex Gill to the other side of the valley is part of the County Council’s strategic transport plan to improve east to west connections between the east coast and Humber ports and Lancashire. Following a public consultation focusing on proposals for this realignment last year, preferred options are to be considered later this year."

They later wrote to the Advertiser: "We need to carry out further inspections before we can talk about possible causes. It would be fair to say that we’re concerned that there may be a risk of further movement."

North Yorkshire Police has said the road was closed as a precaution in order to protect members of the public.