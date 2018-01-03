Road blocked after tree falls 'onto phone lines' after strong winds in Harrogate

A road has been blocked in Harrogate after a tree fell onto phone cables following strong winds.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the Pannal Bridge area of the town as the tree is laying in the road.

Harrogate Police said on Twitter the tree was blocking the road, and posted a picture showing it had fallen onto phone lines.

People are being advised to travel around Pannal Bridge via Burn Bridge or Leeds Road.

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place as wind speeds of up to 50mph were recroded the region when Storm Eleanor hit Yorkshire overnight.