Ripon Workhouse Museum celebrates Christmas in style with amazing family event

Ripon Museums organise dozens of themed family events throughout the year, and their day of Christmas activities celebrating the 175th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol was a huge success.

And it’s no surprise that it was - Ripon Museum Trust pulled out all the stops on Saturday to round off their 2018 in style, offering a whole host of Victorian-themed activities, including making Victorian Christmas decorations in the workhouse dining room, baking Christmas goodies, and listening to readings from A Christmas Carol. To top it all off, visitors were treated to a special film screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Ripon Museum Trust curator Leah Mellors said: “The day had a lovely atmosphere, with lots of families getting involved and sharing the Christmas spirit with staff and volunteers, who naturally were in Victorian costume.”

It’s been a big year for the Ripon Museum Trust, and Leah and the team can’t wait to get going on even more exciting projects for next year.

Leah said: “2018 has been a year of exciting change and development for Ripon Museums, with us being awarded National Portfolio Organisation status by Arts Council England. This has meant that we have been able to employ new members of staff to develop projects in curation, learning, outreach, volunteering and marketing.

"Next year, we’ll be continuing with this work and visitors can expect to see new displays and exhibitions, including a contemporary art installation at the Courthouse Museum, exciting events, extended learning and outreach programmes, and innovative digital developments.”