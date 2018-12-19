Ripon Together announces priorities for city's development in 2019

Ripon Together has revealed some of the projects and ideas that it will be looking at driving forward next year.

The organisation launched as a city-wide partnership between Ripon Cathedral, Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service, Ripon Civic Society, Ripon Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Ripon City Council, Visit Ripon, and the team behind the Blow Your Horn Ripon Facebook forum.

The first public meeting for Ripon Together was held back in February. The organisation’s vision is to deliver a raft of projects that develop and improve the city for the benefit of both residents and visitors.

In their latest newsletter circulated to supporters, Ripon Together lists a number of priorities that are being considered for next year.

One of the stand-out priorities is ensuring that there is a legacy from Ripon’s extraordinary Remembrance commemorations, and looking at ways of keeping the momentum and community spirit going. Other ideas include the development of a volunteer register to support events, linking to proposals and projects contained in the Ripon City Plan, and bringing people together for a big picnic type event.

Ripon Together's project ideas also include linking in with the UCI Road World Championships, supporting Yorkshire Day and St Wilfrid's events and activities, and supporting/coordinating plans for Ripon's Christmas events.