Ripon Sainsbury's confirms reopening date after sinkhole forces store's closure

Ripon's Sainsbury's store has now been closed for eight days, and loyal customers have been wondering when exactly the supermarket will reopen.

Staff and customers were evacuated on August 21 due to a sinkhole that opened up behind the building, and structural engineers have been on-site to assess the repair work that needs to be carried out.

But now it's official: Sainsbury's plans to reopen the Ripon branch on September 12.

A spokesperson told the 'Gazette today: "We can confirm September 12th is the aim, but subject to change. We will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so, and are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause."

