Ripon's Oxfam shop urgently needs your help - here's how you can show your support

Ripon's Oxfam charity shop has always enjoyed amazing support from residents and visitors alike, but recently the shop has sometimes had to close early or not open at all due to a shortage of volunteers.

Shop manager Louise Jackson praised her current band of dedicated volunteers for their commitment and endless enthusiasm, and the many residents who are continuing to give generously to the charity, but she said more volunteers are needed to keep the charity shop open and thriving on Fishergate.

Louise said: "It's January, if you've broken your New Year's resolutions already and are looking to do something new, why not volunteer for Oxfam? It's for a good cause, and it's a chance to meet new people and learn new skills."

From helping out on the till and greeting customers, to gaining some experience in admin or finance, Louise said there's a wide range of roles available to suit people's interests. The shop has also teamed up with a college to offer NVQs in retail.

Louise said volunteering for two to four hours a week can make a massive difference.

To find out more about volunteering for Ripon Oxfam, email oxfamshopf0620@oxfam.org.uk, pop into the shop, call 01765 601441, or message the Oxfam Ripon Facebook page.