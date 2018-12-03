Ripon residents react to shock closure of beloved Lockwoods restaurant

Ripon residents have been sharing their fond memories of the city's much-loved Lockwoods restaurant after news of its shock closure today.

A notice on the restaurant's website home page confirms the closure. It reads: "Lockwoods Restaurant LTD has closed with effect from 9am on 3rd December 2018. After 13 years of fabulous food, delicious drinks, wild weddings, banging birthday bashes, fantastic family feasts, competitive call my bluffs, marvellous live music, amazing artworks, taste tingling tapas, endless entertainment, spectacular staff, and cracking customers...

"It is with a heavy heart that on we closed our doors on an amazing chapter with magical memories.

"If you have any questions regarding bookings, gift vouchers or deposits please contact us via email on info@lockwoodsrestaurant.co.uk."

Loyal customers have taken to social media to react to the news. Nicola David said: "I feel like a little bit of Ripon just died. Thanks, Lockwoods, for the good meals and the happy memories."

Another resident said: "This is a very sad blow to the city."

Residents who had tables booked said the restaurant has contacted them to communicate news of the closure.

The 'Gazette has approached Lockwoods for comment.