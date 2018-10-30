Ripon residents invited to attend opening of new Remembrance garden

Ripon's new Remembrance garden will be officially opened on Saturday, in a culmination of months of hard work by Ripon's Royal British Legion branch.

City residents are being invited to attend the opening and place crosses in memory of their loved ones. The garden, which faces the north side of Ripon Cathedral, adds to the city's extraordinary efforts to mark the First World War centenary.

Generously supported by groups including Ripon Community Poppy Project, the purpose of the garden is to create a moving and more visible space for Remembrance all year round.

A special service to bless the garden will be held at 10.55am, with residents gathering from 10.30am. Guests will include the Deputy Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, the Chairman of North Yorkshire County Council, the Mayor of Ripon, the Deputy Mayor of Harrogate, and the Commanding Officer of the 21 Engineer Regiment.

The Dean of Ripon Cathedral, the Very Rev John Dobson, will dedicate the garden and bless it for residents to then place crosses in memory of those who served in the First World War and other conflicts.

The Chairman of Ripon Royal British Legion, Jeet Bahadur Sahi, said: "On behalf of Ripon RBL branch, I would like to invite all members of the public to attend the service on the day at 10.30am at our new Remembrance garden near Ripon Cathedral, where we will pray together, watch the Standards’ drill, and observe a two minute silence to honour the heroes who bravely gave their lives for our brighter today."

The two minute silence will be at 11am, and all residents are invited to gather at the garden between 10.30am and 10.45am.

Mr Sahi said: "For all relatives and descendants of those who gave their lives in the Great War, or died of injuries sustained in the Great Wars and all conflicts since, there will be a huge sense of pride, that such a unique, simple but emotive garden has been created in their memory.

"They will feel proud that the sacrifice of their loved ones enabled us, and others in the world, to have the right to live their lives without oppression - that those of different religions are free to follow their faith and those with disabilities can live, without fear or persecution in society.

"They will also feel that the beautiful Remembrance garden is a fitting place to sit and reminisce."