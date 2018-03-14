Ripon resident launches project to preserve precious memories of the city

A project to preserve precious memories of Ripon has been launched by a resident who lives and breathes his passion for the city.

Kenneth Ferguson has lived in Ripon nearly all his life, and he’s determined to make sure that no important memory of Ripon goes unrecorded.

It’s not just about the big things - the major historic events and changes in the city, it’s equally about the small details. It can be memories of where you used to go after school in Ripon, memories of your favourite shops and events that you’ve seen over the years, or memories of groups that you’ve been a part of.

It’s the specifics and the detail that Kenneth is passionate about collating and ultimately having published in a book.

He said: “People are getting older unfortunately, and sadly when people die these memories are being lost with them. As much as they can be passed on to children and grandchildren, it is that detail and the specifics that could be lost.

“The aim of the project is to document memories of an older Ripon for future generations to remember and enjoy, and to bring the community together and get people talking.”

And it’s not limited to older memories, either.

Kenneth said: “It’s about remembering what Ripon was and is. Hopefully this could branch out to other things, it would be good to have regular meetings for people to come to and share their memories.

“The social side of it is really important, it could get people together - young and old, like the poppy project. If it puts a smile on someone’s face doing this, then it’s all worth it. People can say as much as they want - one memory or their life story.

“Ripon is like a good book, once you delve into into it, you can’t put it down.”

Kenneth has already launched a Facebook page called Ripon memories and its people, and residents have started sharing their memories, including Ripon City Morris Dancer Ted Dodsworth.

Kenneth said there are many reasons for doing the project.

He said: “We have a history that needs to be told. We have so many groups and traditions that are so special.

“It’s nice because you get to see different sides of people that you might have known for years through doing this. You feel like you are living someone’s life, you get to know them deeper, and it’s a privilege to be let into their lives."

Email kjferguson72@gmail.com to find out more.