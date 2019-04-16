Ripon nursery's life-saving project

A Ripon nursery has installed a life-saving defibrillator as part of its commitment to safeguarding children, staff, parents and visitors in the event of a cardiac arrest.

During Family Safety Week, Busy Bees Ripon installed the automated external defibrillator as part of a nationwide campaign that has seen Busy Bees introduce more than 350 AEDs in its nurseries throughout the UK.

The scheme is designed to boost the survival chances of people who have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

To mark the installation of the AED, the nursery changed their role play corners into hospitals, and children across the nursery have been providing care to dolls and teddies who have had an array of injuries.

The AED, supplied by Cardiac Science, has both adult and paediatric pads. It was specially chosen as it provides both text and voice prompts to the rescuer to enable them to remain focused during the high-pressure situation.

Ellen Ogley, Nursery Manager at Busy Bees Ripon, said: “Protecting and safeguarding the children in our care is our top priority and that’s why we’ve undertaken this potentially lifesaving initiative. We see it as part of our commitment to best practice and to deliver outstanding care to our children, as well as to protect staff, parents and visitors.

“Although we hope that our defibrillator never has to be used, it means that if the worst-case scenario happens, we are able to increase the survival chance of anyone who has a cardiac arrest inside or within minutes of our nursery.”