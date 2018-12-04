Ripon HSBC clears up reason for its sudden closure

Ripon HSBC has cleared up the rumours as to why it suddenly closed its branch today.

Residents speculated on social media that the closure may have been caused by a sinkhole, but tonight, an HSBC spokesperson told the 'Gazette that the branch will reopen tomorrow, business as usual.

The spokesperson said: "The Ripon branch was closed today following a small amount of water damage that needed to be assessed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused. The branch will be open for business as usual from tomorrow morning."