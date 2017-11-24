Ripon Grammar School named best performing state secondary school in the North of England

Ripon Grammar School has been named the best performing state secondary school in the North of England by The Sunday Times's annual Parent Power schools guide.

The school has seen all-round improvement this year, with 79.1 per cent of exams at A-level attaining A* to B grades compared to 76.2 per cent in 2016, and 63.9 per cent achieving A* or A grades at GCSE - up 3.3 percentage points on last year. Ripon Grammar School ranks 54th in the national table.

Headteacher Jonathan Webb said: "At Ripon Grammar School we are immensely proud of our sixth form students. To be ranked number one maintained school in the North for the fifth year in a row, and 54th in the country, is a real testament to their hard work and determination.

"I am delighted also by the progress made by our students at GCSE, particularly since our Progress 8 measure places us in the top 100 schools nationally. Value-added, the measure by which students make academic progress, is exceptionally strong and is engendered at Ripon Grammar School by a strong student work ethic and an experienced and dedicated teaching staff."

The 25th edition of Parent Power identifies the 2,000 highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their recent examination results. The guide will be published online and in print on Sunday, November 26.