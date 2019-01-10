Ripon fire: Residents and pets assisted from flat after electrical fault

Firefighters were called out to Ripon today after a tumble dryer caught fire.

Crews from Ripon Fire Station attended the incident on Lead Lane this morning (Thursday, January 10). The damage was limited to the tumble dryer, which was located in an outhouse. The fire was believed to have started due to an electrical fault.

Two people, along with two dogs,were assisted from a nearby first floor flat, due to smoke entering the building.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hosereel to extinguish the fire.