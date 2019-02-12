Ripon Cathedral welcomes Jethro Tull for Christmas concert - buy your tickets now

Ripon Cathedral Development Campaign is delighted to announce a very special concert which will take place this December.

On Saturday December 7, the Christmas Jethro Tull Concert with Ian Anderson and special guests will take place in the spectacular Ripon Cathedral.

The programme will include some of the best-known tracks in the repertoire of the 70s band Jethro Tull and added to this are reworked classical and traditional pieces from the musical liturgy.

The acclaimed Ripon Cathedral Choir will also be supporting the concert.

The Campaign Office has been inundated with ticket bookings, with 182 tickets sold in the first 24 hours.

Fundraising Events Officer Molly Lawson said: “We are delighted that ticket sales have been so popular and we encourage those who wish to attend to buy their tickets quickly.

“We are very grateful for Ian Anderson supporting Ripon Cathedral by giving this concert and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his band to Ripon for this fantastic event.”

Click here for tickets, which can be bought online through the Cathedral website.