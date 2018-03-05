Ripon Cathedral's Spring show is back for another year

Following last year’s inaugural event, the Spring Food, Home and Garden Show at Ripon Cathedral saw hundreds of visitors through the cathedral doors.

More traders have booked to attend this year’s show, they will be selling seasonal goods including homemade chutneys and jams, garden sculptures and homewares, freshly baked bread and cakes, fruit liquors and artworks.

There will be two live cooking demonstrations by local celebrated chef’s and foodies. The Cathedral is delighted to welcome Lee Rushforth, Head Chef at The Old Deanery Hotel.

Lee has previously been a quarter finalist on BBC MasterChef The Professionals in 2014.

Lee said: “I try to write my menus to reflect the amazing larder that is the Yorkshire dales. Using local produce is very important to me and we are so lucky that Yorkshire boasts some of the best in the country, allowing me to produce food in an uncomplicated manner focusing on the quality ingredients I have available. I am excited to be involved in the Spring Show at the cathedral.”

Sue Nelson from Yorkshire Food Finder will also be running a food demonstration as well including some of the finest produce found in Yorkshire and gardening expert Doug Stewart will be running a Gardening Advice Centre throughout the day.

There will be family friendly activities running throughout the day as well as a café serving pulled pork rolls, homemade cakes and hot drinks.

The Spring Food, Home and Garden Show will take place on Saturday 14 April at Ripon Cathedral. Open from 10am and close at 4.30pm. Entry is £3 for adults, and free for children.