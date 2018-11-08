Ripon business steps in to support city's Remembrance light show

Ripon city councillor Stuart Martin has spoken of his gratitude towards all sponsors of this week's spectacular Remembrance light show at Ripon Cathedral, which was at risk of being cancelled due to funding concerns.

Having organised funding with several local businesses and individuals, unexpected costs for the event were uncovered just weeks ago.

Specsavers Ripon stepped in to cover this shortfall. From tonight, Thursday, as part of our city’s incredible efforts to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Stunning images of poppies and names and photographs of those who served in the war will be beamed onto the front of Ripon Cathedral, as well as silhouette outlines of soldiers and poignant verses of wartime poetry.

The light show can be seen from today until November 10, from 6pm to 10pm. And on Saturday, the show can be seen from 6pm to 7.30pm, then 9.15pm to 10pm.

Ripon Community Poppy Project, spearheaded by Ripon councillor Stuart Martin and Hazel Barker, secured funding for this ambitious light show project, which has cost around £10,000 in total - including production, hire of equipment, road closures, and funding for a centenary concert at Ripon Cathedral.

Speaking about the light show, Coun Martin said: “I can only speak for myself, but having seen the previews of the light show, it’s sent shivers down my spine. It will be really special.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of the local sponsors who have supported us through these upcoming celebrations. Our final donation from Specsavers Ripon really was the last missing piece of the puzzle.

"It was incredibly fortuitous that the store reached out to help bridge the funding gap. This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community locally, and Specsavers Ripon is a wonderful example of that community spirit which makes the area so special."

The light show takes place during a significant weekend for the Specsavers store, which after 13 years has left its Fishergate location and taken up residence in the Market Square.

Caroline Sullivan, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Ripon, says: ‘We are honoured and privileged to support such an important and spectacular celebration in our town. All of us in store have been incredibly moved by the vast efforts to mark the armistice centenary by local people, especially those of the Rippon Community Poppy Project let by Councillor Stuart Martin and Hazel Barker.

‘We are very lucky to live and work in this city. We are reminded during times like this that our beautiful, historic surroundings are home to so many generous, community-minded people. We see it in our customers daily and now it’s on display for all to see."