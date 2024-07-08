Richard Grafton Interiors makes £250,000 investment in new look Harrogate showroom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Grafton Interiors’ flagship showroom in Harrogate’s Montpellier Quarter, which opened in March 2012, has seen a complete facelift following a £250,000 investment with the three-floor premises now showcasing a bespoke kitchen designed by the company.

Over the last 12 years, the Yorkshire interiors, architecture and design business has become known for delivering turnkey room projects for clients throughout the region. With growing demand for kitchen installations, Richard Grafton Interiors decided to transform its original 1,000 sq ft showroom to include a luxury kitchen room set for the first time, complete with pantry and larder. The ground floor also features a ‘snug’ showcasing the company’s hand-crafted cabinetry and designer furniture, including a bespoke media cabinet.

The first floor now comprises a fully-furnished bedroom and dressing room as well as a formal sitting room with an extensive range of design-led interiors products. It also incorporates a design hub to enable closer collaboration within the Richard Grafton Interiors design team. The design studio, complete with hundreds of fabrics, wall coverings and flooring libraries, remains on the third floor.

Richard Grafton Interiors will officially welcome customers to its newly-refurbished showroom during an Open Week starting on Friday July 12.

“As it is 12 years since we opened our doors in the town, we have taken the opportunity to completely transform the whole showroom with an updated, contemporary look to reflect changing trends,” explains director Charlotte Grafton. “The importance of the kitchen as the heart of the home is evident and with continued client demand to see and touch our offering, we decided to put it at the centre of our refurbished Harrogate furnishings and interior design showroom.

“Handmade in a Yorkshire workshop to our unique designs, our luxury kitchens not only highlight the quality of our cabinetry and drawers, but also give clients a stress-free way of creating their dream kitchen as we project manage the complete installation. We’re also looking forward to welcoming clients to cookery events at the showroom, hosted in our fully functioning kitchen.”

Managing director Richard Grafton adds: “We’re constantly adapting, investing and improving to offer the very best service to clients and, in particular, we’re continuing to see huge growth within the architectural design side of the business. The creation of a kitchen room set in our Harrogate showroom gives clients the chance to see first-hand the unique way in which we curate collections of items, bringing together materials, fabrics and components to complement our interior design-led cabinetry.”

Richard Grafton Interiors is continuing to grow its Harrogate team with the recent arrival of a new architectural designer, Ruth Dawe, who specialises in kitchen and bathroom design, and another interior designer, Natalie Burka, who joined in April. The business now employs 28 people across its three showrooms and Harrogate head office.