Review of the Year 2017: January - A new era for Harrogate Town and a ground-breaking project to tackle loneliness

It’s been a massive year for Harrogate Town AFC, and it was back in January that the club announced their plans to turn fully professional from their next season.

Signalling a new era for the town’s ambitious team, Managing Director Garry Plant said the move was “a natural progression”, and life president George Dunnington said it was a “big moment in the club’s history.”

A major project to restore one of Harrogate’s long-lost natural treasures was launched in the Valley Gardens. It was a long-held vision for the hard-working volunteers from the Friends of Valley Gardens to create a lasting legacy for the Grade II listed park, and thanks to a £89,200 awarded from the Heritage Lottery Fund, work to restore the 1930s Japanese Gardens was made possible at last.

A ground-breaking new project to tackle loneliness in the Harrogate district was launched. In its opening week, the Harrogate Hub on Parliament Street set out its ambitious plans to be a base where anyone can come for a chat and be helped when they are feeling isolated.

The Hub has gone from strength to strength and has seen some real success stories. At its heart is a strong team of volunteer pastoral carers who are ready to offer support to anyone who comes in.