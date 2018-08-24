Revealed: The shortlist for this year's Ripon Awards

Last year saw the very first Ripon Awards ceremony. This year's seen an even higher number of entries and nominations.
The wait is finally over... The shortlist for this year's Ripon Awards has just been announced.

Organised by The Old Deanery, the awards recognise and celebrate inspirational people from across our city, and showcase our independent businesses.

The shortlist in full...

Best beauty business

• Azuri Beauty Salon and Training

• Gorgeous Beauty Salon

• Jakeman and Green

Best independent business

Cherished Nails

Danielle Fitzmaurice Cosmetic Tattooist

• Meegan Fit Personal Training

Best independent retailer

The Forge

• Fig and Willow

• Karma

Best independent restaurant

Prima Pizzeria

• Lockwoods

• Valentino's

Best pub or bar

The Magdalens

• The Royal Oak

• The One Eyed Rat

Community hero

Staff of Outwood Academy and Outwood Primary Academy Greystone - for improving the education of those attending the Outwood Academy at primary and secondary level

Jane Charlton - for leading the Ripon Beginners Running Club

Ami Stott - for fundraising for the The Jett Pack Family Fund (Muscular Dystrophy UK)

Riponian of the Year

Austin Williams - Intrim Gym

Sensei Ady Gray - The Karate Dojo

Helen Mackenzie - Ripon Rockets Netball Club

Tradesperson of the Year

John Gallazzi – Builder

Mark Fisher – Gardener

Simon Midcalf – Property Maintenance Yorkshire

Volunteer of the Year

Eric Clark – Ripon Lions

Jacqui Morrell – H.A.P.P.Y (Hedgehog Rescue)

Kenn Hart – Ripon City Swimming Club

Best photo of Ripon and surrounding areas

Nick Lancaster – The Grand Finale on Yorkshire Day

Vicki Hyde – Cathedral from rear side

Voting and ticket sales will open on September 1.