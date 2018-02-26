Revealed: The Harrogate businesses with zero, one and three-star food hygiene ratings

Figures have revealed that six restaurants, cafes and takeaways across the district were told they require improvement, while just under 20 were ‘generally’ satisfactory.

The businesses were all inspected in 2017 before being given their ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The inspection criteria include: how hygienically the food is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities; how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

Data from the Foods Standards Agency shows that 16 food establishments received a rating of 3 or lower from January 2017 onwards.

Only one business was flagged for urgent improvement. There are currently 1,597 businesses recorded within Harrogate by the agency.

The remaining figures show that the majority of the district’s restaurants were predominately rated 4 or 5, meaning good or very good respectively.