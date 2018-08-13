Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Harrogate as rated by you

The Harrogate Advertiser can today reveal a list of Harrogate's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of HG1.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent annually to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Harrogate, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available.

To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

1) Stockwell Road Surgery - 21 Stockwell Road, Knaresborough. 97.9% would recommend.

2) Spring Gables Surgery - Clint Bank, Birstwith, Harrogate. 96.6% would recommend.

3) Park Parade Surgery - Mowbray Medical Centre, West Moreland Street, Harrogate. 94.9% would recommend.

4) East Parade Surgery - Mowbray Square Medical Centre, Harrogate. 91.3% would recommend.

5) Beech House Surgery - 1 Ash Tree Road, Knaresborough. 90.1% would recommend.

6) The Health Centre - 80 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. 89.9% would recommend.

7) Eastgate Medical Group - 31B York Place, Knaresborough. 89.9% would recommend.

8) The Spa Surgery - Mowbray Square Medical Centre, Harrogate. 86.0% would recommend.

9) Jennyfield Health Centre - Grantley Drive, Harrogate. 85.9% would recommend.

10) Killinghall Medical Centre - 43 Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate. 85.9% would recommend.

11) The Moss Practice - 28-30 Kings Road, Harrogate. 85.9% would recommend.

12) Church Avenue Medical Group - 54 Church Avenue, Harrogate. 78.9% would recommend.

13) Church Avenue Medical Group - Winksey Cottage, High Street, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate. 78.9% would recommend.

14) The Leeds Road Practice - 49-51 Leeds Road, Harrogate. 77.0% would recommend.

15) The Leeds Road Practice - 37 Station Road, Pannal, Harrogate. 77.0% would recommend.

16) The Leeds Road Practice - Castle Street, Spofforth, Harrogate. 77.0% would recommend.

17) Kingswood Surgery - 14 Wetherby Road, Harrogate. 73.8% would recommend.