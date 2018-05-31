Residents’ right royal party

Residents of Church Lane in Hampsthwaite enjoy the street party.
Residents of Church Lane in Hampsthwaite gathered together, showing good old fashioned community spirit, to celebrate the royal wedding.

More than 60 residents; family and friends (aged from 7 months to 89 years) clubbed together with food, drink, gazebos and tables to create a celebratory atmosphere.

Organiser Carey Inman Harrison said: “It was a very special day and everyone had a fantastic time, taking a moment to remember why we were there and what an amazing royal family we have.

“The weather was amazing and the party ran from 2pm to 9pm – a great day was had by all.

“This is not the first time the Church Lane residents have held a street party.

“The first one that I recall was the Queen’s Silver Jubliee.

“We then followed with Kate and Will’s royal wedding, the Diamond Jubilee, the VE Day event and the Queen’s 90th birthday last year.”