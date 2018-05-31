Residents’ right royal party

Residents of Church Lane in Hampsthwaite gathered together, showing good old fashioned community spirit, to celebrate the royal wedding.

More than 60 residents; family and friends (aged from 7 months to 89 years) clubbed together with food, drink, gazebos and tables to create a celebratory atmosphere.

Organiser Carey Inman Harrison said: “It was a very special day and everyone had a fantastic time, taking a moment to remember why we were there and what an amazing royal family we have.

“The weather was amazing and the party ran from 2pm to 9pm – a great day was had by all.

“This is not the first time the Church Lane residents have held a street party.

“The first one that I recall was the Queen’s Silver Jubliee.

“We then followed with Kate and Will’s royal wedding, the Diamond Jubilee, the VE Day event and the Queen’s 90th birthday last year.”