Resident taken to hospital after firefighters tackle fire at house in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at a house in the Harrogate district over the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Crews from Ripon and Bedale attended to the fire at the property on Mowbray Terrace in West Tanfield near Ripon at 6.09pm on Saturday (December 17).

The fire had spread from the fireplace and was extinguished using a hose reel jet, small tools and a ppv fan to ventilate.

The occupant of the property was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

