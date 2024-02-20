Resident requires oxygen after microwave catches fire at property in Harrogate town centre
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of an alarm sounding at a property in Harrogate town centre over the weekend.
Firefighters from Harrogate were called to a property on Cold Bath Road at 12.25pm on Saturday (February 17) to a small fire that had occurred within a microwave.
On arrival, the fire was out but the property was still heavily smoke logged.
The fire crew opened all the windows and provided oxygen therapy to the resident inside the property.