Rescue teams save 11-year-old boy who got stuck while climbing at Brimham Rocks
Rescue teams from the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association saved a youngster who got stuck on Brimham Rocks yesterday.
By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The association received a call from North Yorkshire Police yesterday (December 21) to reports of an 11-year-old male who had become stuck while climbing.
The boy had successfully reached the top of Castle Rocks but had found himself unable to get back down.
A team of nine was deployed where they rigged a rope and lowered him safely and uninjured to ground level.