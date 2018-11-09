Remembrance Day in Knaresborough: 'Cry for peace' to ring out across castle grounds

'A Cry for Peace,' will echo across the illuminated grounds of Knaresborough Castle this Remembrance Day, as the town pays tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice with a series of new ceremonies.

To mark 100 years since the end of the First World War Knaresborough will see a number of spectacular events, some forming part of national and global projects set for Sunday, November 11.

Working together the Knaresborough branch of the Royal British Legion and Knaresborough Town Council will hold the events from 6.45pm, following the traditional Remembrance Service at St John’s Church at 9.30am, and the parade to the War Memorial at the Castle grounds. A short service will be held there, followed by the two minutes silence at 11am.

In the evening the national ‘Battle’s Over’ tribute, which is taking place across the country, will begin with the sound of music from the Knaresborough Silver Band filling the air as red and purple lights are shone on to Knaresborough Castle.

Roger Hewitt, the Knaresborough Town Crier, will then follow hundreds of other criers from across the world in reading a ‘call for peace’ at 7.05pm, a tribute organised by the Queen’s Pageant Master, Bruno Peek.

David Houlgate of the Knaresborough British Legion said: “The Lighting of the Beacon is to symbolise that after over four years of darkness during the first world war, Britain and Europe would again experience the light of peace. Millions of brave men, along with the many left at home, did their duty for their country during the dark days of war, so let us do our duty to them, remembering and honouring them with a Cry for Peace Around the World.

The RBL is grateful for the many events and personal tributes that have been undertaken by the nation, the district and the town of Knaresborough, to say thank you to all who served but especially to those from our town. For me, it’s about remembering that the names on Knaresborough’s war memorial are those of real people. That they are in essence no different than me or you, with friends and family and a full life to live, other than they missed out on fulfilling that life and we are able to, partly because of that.”

Marking the centenary

Following the two minutes silence a plaque will be unveiled at the war memorial by the Knaresborough branch of the Royal British Legion to commemorate the centenary. The branch has given thanks, to both Knaresborough Town Council and Harrogate Borough Council for their support of the project.

A short service will then be held at 12pm at Knaresborough Working Men’s Club to remember those members who gave their lives in the two world wars.

The following Saturday will see a further tributes to mark the centenary, with the Rotary Club of Knaresborough planting 420 trees above Horseshoe Field as a legacy 'to those who lost their lives, and their loved ones on the home front who supported them during World War 1.' A short ceremony will be held from 10am.