Remembering WWI sacrifice

Beacons were lit in villages around the Wetherby area as people took part in the centenary Armistice Day.

Bramham, Barwick and Tadcaster took part in the national beacon tribute which brought World War One 100 year end commemorations to a close last Sunday.

The event was very well supported by Bramham where organisers described the turn out was wonderful.

Bramham Beavers, Cubs and Scouts started the evening following a brief introduction by Philippa Dalton (Chairman of the Bramham Community Action Group) with a role call of all the fallen in WW1 from Bramham.

This was then followed by a reading by Nick Morgan the new vicar to the Bramham benefice.

Then the sounding of the last post was played by Simon Nolan before the beacon was lit by local farmer James Ingham.

Philippa said: “Thank you the everyone involved and whom supported such a special event.”

A huge variety of poppies were made by schools in Boston Spa and placed around the village including in the Village Hall, planters, war memorial railings and schools.

And Collingham Primary was decorated with a display of poppies as part of its tribute.

Tockwith Church held a Remembrance Service with Major General Henry Woods and members of the 1st Marston Moor Scout Group among the congregation.

The church pulpit was covered with knitted poppies and remembrance items.

And in Stutton last Saturday, a memorial stone was unveiled to 21 men from the the parish who lost their lives in World War One.

Stutton Village Hall, celebrating its 60th year, was decked in union flags and poppies made by the local craft club.

A traditional tea party was organised by the Social Committee and the choir sang familiar songs from both world war eras.

Dignitaries from Stutton and neighbouring Tadcaster Council joined servicemen and women past and present, enjoying a moving occasion with local residents of all ages.

The memorial, engraved sandstone donated by Wentbridgestone near Pontefract, was organised in a venture between campaigners and the Parish Council.

Cannon Chris Wilton lead the blessing before Majors Pennett and Medlycott executed the unveiling. Nine-year-old bugler Alexander Thompson performed a powerful ‘Last Post’ before a two minute silence was adhered to by the congregation.

Donations amounting to £420 was collected on the day for the Royal British Legion and Help For Heroes.