Refurbished trains to replace pacers on Harrogate line

Harrogate commuters could soon be travelling on refurbished Scottish trains as work to phase out old pacer style trains continues.

Northern has announced that it has taken possession of two Class 170 trains at its Neville Hill depot near Leeds, with plans to introduce the trains on the line from May.

While an additional two trains are expected to arrive this week a total of 16 will be transferred from ScotRail to Northern over 2018.

Ben Ackroyd, Director of Engineering at Northern said: “The Class 170s represent an upgrade in the quality of train currently serving this area of Northern’s network and provide a first look at some of the features we will be installing on all of our existing fleet, providing a really high standard of on-board customer experience as we continue our programme of upgrades.”

The trains are to undergo refurbishment, along with power sockets and air conditioning being added.