Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson named as special guest at 161st Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

A TV star who swapped city life for a new chapter as a shepherdess has been announced as a special guest at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

Hannah Jackson, also known as the Red Shepherdess, moved from the Wirral to the Cumbrian hills five years ago to pursue her dream to have a career working with animals.

The 26-year-old, who starred in Channel 4’s reality show SAS: Who Dares Wins, will appear at the show in Harrogate - on July 9 to July 11 - for the first time to open a new ‘Gen Z’ area, that will aim to educate teenagers about working in the farming industry.

She will also step out on the Kuoni Catwalk as part of a celebrity special fashion show at 2.30pm on the show’s opening day, before delivering an address to farmers at the Future Farmer’s breakfast meeting on the Wednesday morning.

Ms Jackson, who has a degree in animal behaviour, said: “I’m thrilled to be coming to the Great Yorkshire Show for three days doing a variety of talks, meeting visitors, pupils and farmers and even taking part in a fashion show, I’m looking forward to an exciting three days.”

Show director Charles Mills said he was thrilled that the young shepherdess would be appearing at what will be the 161st Great Yorkshire Show.

“She will be the perfect ambassador for speaking to the thousands of school pupils we have coming to the show about her life as a young shepherdess and about considering agriculture as a career,” Mr Mill said.

Last year, Ms Jackson was a finalist for the national Young Farmer of the Year.

She is an ambassador for the National Sheep Association and was on the national judging panel for the National Farmers’ Union’s Farmvention Programme which saw school pupils engage with how food is produced.

Earlier this year, she completed the selection process for SAS-Who-Dares Wins. Surviving in arctic conditions in the Chilean Andes, she was the first intake which included female recruits and was one of the only two females to complete the course.