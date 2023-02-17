Record year for company start-ups in North Yorkshire with over 8,000 new businesses formed

A total of 8,424 new formations were registered in North Yorkshire during the last 12 months, an increase of 10.6% on 2021 when 7,614 were recorded.

This brings the number of registered companies in the county to an all-time high of 62,355.

The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

John Korchak, Managing Director, Inform Direct

Middlesbrough formed the highest number of new businesses (1,600), followed by Harrogate (1,421) and York (1,360).

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “It is great that North Yorkshire can celebrate a record year for the number of new businesses established.

“The last few years have been turbulent for businesses, with inflation and a cautious economic outlook following the impact of the pandemic. However, in these figures we see evidence of the ambition, creativity and resilience of entrepreneurs in North Yorkshire, as well as the benefits from the county’s support for a range of enterprises.

“This positivity is mirrored in the overall picture for the UK which saw a record number of new companies established during 2022, exceeding 800,000 for the very first time.”

The UK saw 805,141 new companies, compared to 771,617 in 2021, which represents an increase of 4.3% and brings the total number of companies to 5,236,227.

Dissolutions of UK companies totalled 578,679, down on 2021 when 606,912 were recorded, suggesting that new and existing businesses are adapting to survive in a post-pandemic business environment.”

To see a more detailed picture of company formations in North Yorkshire – including a full local breakdown, visit: https://www.informdirect.co.uk/company-formations-2022/north-yorkshire/

To see the report in full, visit: https://www.informdirect.co.uk/company-formations-2022/