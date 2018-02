As more empty units appear on some of our busiest shopping streets, the owners of some of Harrogate’s longest-standing businesses are calling for more indies to reclaim our high street and be bold in bringing back more of “the attraction of Harrogate” for visitors.

Reporter Finola Fitzpatrick speaks to the owners of Snooty Frox ladies boutique on Leeds Road, and The Cheeseboard on Commercial Street, for part three

of our series of features on how independent traders are faring in testing times.