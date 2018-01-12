Reader offer: Unlimited rail travel with Northern for £10

Collect tokens in this week’s newspaper to enjoy unlimited rail travel to Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and more for just £10 per person (kids go half price).

We have teamed up with Northern to bring our readers this offer.

The offer will allow you to go anywhere on Northern trains for one day. You can hop on and off as many times as you like.

Or, you can make a weekend of it, for £17.50 per person.

To qualify for this special offer, simply collect 3 tokens from your newspaper on participating dates, complete the correct on-line form, download and print the form and buy your tickets from any staffed ticket office.

Three tokens allow you to buy up to four Northern only Day Ranger tickets or Weekend Rover tickets which must all be used on the same day or weekend (depending on the ticket chosen). Travel is available between Monday, January 15 - Sunday, March 25, 2018 (excluding 21 October - 5 November 2017 inclusive).

How to claim your special offer

Visit the website northernrailway.co.uk and log in or register. Your application form will then be automatically populated with your details. Print it, affix your three tokens and visit any staffed station on the Northern network from September 25.

For full terms and conditions visit northernrailway.co.uk/jpress

Tokens are in the following editions:

W/C January 15

W/C January 22

W/C January 29