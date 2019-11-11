Caffè Nero is giving away free cups of coffee this winter - here’s how to get one

In celebration of the launch of its new Christmas menu, Caffè Nero is giving away 10,000 free cups of coffee this winter (Photo: Shutterstock)

How can I be in with a chance of winning a free coffee?

Every customer who pays via Caffè Nero’s loyalty payment app between 7 November and 24 December 2019, will automatically be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Every time a customer makes a transaction via the Caffè Nero mobile payment and loyalty app, a digital ‘Christmas Cracker’ is automatically ‘pulled’ to reveal their prize. New users will also receive double ‘Christmas crackers’ on their first use.

New prizes will be revealed each week, including 10,000 free coffees and seven jackpot prizes of unlimited coffees for a year - one each week until Christmas Eve.

Build your own drink

This festive season, Caffè Nero is offering customers the opportunity to build their own festive latte or hot chocolate.

Customers can personalise their order by selecting their favourite flavours, milk choice and topping. Festive drink flavours include Salted Caramel Drizzle Spiced Ginger with Cinnamon, Hazelnut & Chocolate Chip and Caramelised Almond with Golden Crunch.

New festive menu

Caffè Nero’s new Christmas food range includes a Christmas Beef Pastrami & Horseradish Deli Sandwich, a Festive Mixed Grain Salad, Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini, Turkey Feast Ciabatta, and a Pigs on Blankets Tostati Melt.

There’s also a Vegan Roast Dinner Ciabatta on the new menu.

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, the chain is also selling a Star-Topped Vegan Mince Pie, and a Sparkling Red Velvet Bauble Cake, which is made up of triple layers of red velvet sponge filled and decorated with cream cheese frosting, finished with sparkling balls, white chocolate curls and sugar snow.