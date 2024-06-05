Rare works to feature in Modern and Contemporary Art Sale

David Hockney, "Woman with a Sewing Machine" (1954) - estimate: £10,000-15,000

​“Woman with a Sewing Machine”, a rare early lithograph made by a 17-year-old David Hockney, is to be sold in the Modern and Contemporary Art Sale at Tennants Auctioneers on 15th June with an estimate of £10,000-15,000 (plus buyer’s premium).

​The lithograph, one of approximately five proof versions of this unpublished print, is being sold by the descendants of Hockney’s school friend and fellow artist David George Fawcett (1935-1973). Another proof copy is held in the collection of the Tate.

The image reflects the exuberance of the artist aged just 17, filled with the joy of being allowed to spend days at college exploring the world of art, and was modelled on his mother, Laura.

Among the sculptures in the sale is Girl on a Swing by Sydney Harpley (estimate: £10,000-15,000). The life-size bronze is number one of a signed edition of six and was made in 1978.

Sydney Harpley, 'Girl on a Swing' (section of) – estimate: £10,000-15,000

Born in London in 1927, Sydney Harpley was a British sculptor known for his depictions of the solitary female form.

After his studies at the Royal College of Art under sculptor John Skeaping he went on to have a long and illustrious career exhibiting nationally and internationally before being made a Royal Academician in 1981.

From his early days at art college, it was the female form which intrigued Harpley the most as a sculptor, heavily influenced by Edgar Degas. He returned again and again to the solitary female, be it in the guise of a dancer, an acrobat, or a girl on a swing. His bronzes can be found in collections worldwide.

Several good private collections include a family one of works by Harold Riley.

Harold Riley, Sketch from his Istanbul Sketchbook – estimate: £10,000-15,000

The vendor’s parents were friends with Riley, and in 1971 he went to visit them in Istanbul. At the end of the trip, he gave them a sketchbook filled with studies of Istanbul and its inhabitants (estimate: £10,000-15,000).

Later, in 1973, after the death of his wife Hannalore, Riley went to Florida to stay with the same friends, and found comfort and support. Again, at the end of his stay, he presented them with a sketchbook, this time containing 13 studies of Florida (estimate: £5,000-7,000).

A small collection of works by mining artist Tom McGuinness, which belonged to his lifelong friend Sidney Lockey, is led by Pipe Men, executed in 1965, on offer with an estimate of £2,500-4,000.

The first instalment of works from the Estate of Pat Maclaurin will also be sold. Maclaurin was born in New Zealand where she first studied painting, before moving to London in the early 1970s.

Her artistic skills continued to develop during a spell studying at Richmond Adult College, under the tutelage and friendship of Cecil H Birtwhistle, and she went on to exhibit regularly with the Pastel Society and Royal Institute of Oil Painters, the Royal Academy Summer Exhibitions, the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, the New English Art Club and the Society of Women Artists.

Participation in these exhibitions led to Pat’s friendships with artists including Diana Armfield, Bernard Dunstan, Mary Jackson, and her husband Tom Coates, who became a particular friend and mentor.

On offer in the sale are works by Maclaurin and several of her artist friends, with highlights including Waters Over the Molo by Tom Coates (estimate: £300-500), Sailboats in a Harbour by Ken Howard (estimate: £1,500-2,500), Bathers, Arachon III by Fred Cuming (estimate: £1,000-1,500), and Maclaurin’s own The Guilder’s Workshop (estimate: £120-180).

A Fine Art Trade Guild signed colour reproduction of Laurence Stephen Lowry’s ‘Going to the Match’ is offered with an estimate of £25,000-35,000.

Other highlights include Wensleydale from near Spennithorne by Anne Isabella Brooke (estimate: £2,000-3,000), and two works by Simon Palmer, Sandy Flat Plantations, and From Cocked Hat Farm, both offered with estimates of £3,000-5,000.