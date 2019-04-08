Rare chance to dine under the stars at Harrogate's Valley Gardens

Details of a rare opportunity to dine under the stars with a top Yorkshire chef have been revealed by Harrogate International Festivals - giving up to 160 people the chance to dine under the Victorian beauty of Harrogate's Valley Gardens colonnade.

This Long Table event was a huge success last year, and now it's back on June 13, from 6.45pm till late - with food by highly-acclaimed chef Stephanie Moon.

Stephanie said: "Last year we had a cracking event. This year we'll try and beat it - we're involving local chefs and making the best of Yorkshire produce. Everyone sits on this one long table which makes it a real joyous event, there's a real sense of excitement and fun.

"It’s likely, even if you go along with friends, that one person will be sat next to someone they don’t know. “It’s an invitation to come along and try a really unusual experience, to interact, meet new people and have a bit of fun. Food brings people together and people relax when they eat, and last year everyone really let their hair down.”

The menu starts with a summer cocktail and canapes on arrival, followed by a feasting-style sharing starter, with four tapas-style platters.

Stephanie said: “We’ll make the most of seasonal Yorkshire produce, from Yorkshire pea and fresh herb hummus, Bleikers smoked fish pate, and heritage tomato herb salad with Harrogate blue cheese in the starter.”

A taste of Dales lamb will be cooked in three ways for the main - as a cutlet, pulled lamb shepherd’s pie, and minted lamb Kofta, served with seasonal vegetables. Dessert will feature roast peach, Melba and strawberry mille-feuille for a fresh summery pudding.

Stephanie said: "Surrounded by nature and the stunning views of the gardens, being served sumptuous food and drink, it’s a great spectacle. With this menu, I think we’ve got a real crowd-pleaser. It’s fun food with bright colourful bouncy flavours, what more do you want?”

Tickets for the event are available from Harrogate International Festivals.