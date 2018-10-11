Raising a glass for Almscliffe beer fest

A gin and beer festival has been hailed by organisers as their most successful event yet, raising thousands for the community’s Village Hall.

Almscliffe Village Hall was packed with live music, from local performers including Bilko and the Unsigned, for the Almscliffe Gin and Beer Festival on Saturday (October, 6).

Thanks to the work of organisers, the Almscliffe Village Hall Committee, and generosity of revellers, close to £3,000 was raised on the night

While it was also a special moment for organiser, Sharron Wilyman, having recently stepped down as secretary of the group in July after five years, she was delighted to see the crowds on the night.

She said: “This was one of the most successful events we have ever had at the hall, it was so lively and such a good atmosphere. The bands we had on were amazing, there was a great selection of beer, and we had gin on offer for the first time.”

She added: “The Village Hall is used by so many different groups, from the pre-school to the flower group, its there for the use of the community.

“While it will help pay for renovations it will also be helping make sure it is getting wider use by everyone.”