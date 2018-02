An RAF fighter jet visited Leeds last night to perform a series of exercises.

The aircraft, from RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, had the call sign Primus2.

The Tornado performed several exercises

It practiced several manoeuvres in the vicinity of Leeds Bradford Airport, and many residents took to social media to comment on its noisy approach.

RAF aircraft are regular visitors to the airport, and past arrivals have included transport planes, aircraft belonging to foreign forces and a Royal Navy jet.

Photos by Andrew Easby.