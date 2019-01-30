Radio station gains two nominations

Harrogate Hospital Radio has been nominated for two national broadcasting awards.

The charity, which is based within Harrogate District Hospital, has been shortlisted in the Best Newcomer and Best Programme with Multiple Presenters categories in this year’s National Hospital Radio Awards on Saturday March 30 at Stoke on Trent.

Those contending for the titles are newcomer Tommy Overton, who presented his first show only eight months ago, and Ellie Jackson and Cathy Hague for their weekly “Pix and Mix” show.

For Ellie this is the ninth time in the last ten years that she has been a nominee in at least one of the award categories.

Harrogate Hospital Radio Chairman Mark Oldfield said: “This is a wonderful way to begin 2019 and our fingers are firmly crossed for Tommy, Ellie and Cathie.

“These awards are the Oscars of the hospital broadcasting industry and are highly coveted by all the radio stations operating across the United Kingdom.

“We have some wonderful talent at Harrogate Hospital Radio and Tommy, Cathie and Ellie epitomise the quality that we have.”