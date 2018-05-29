Quiz: match the York landmark to the miserable TripAdvisor review

The historic city of York is one of Yorkshire’s top destinations, with people flooding from far and wide to see the sights that this city has to offer. From The Shambles to Clifford’s Tower, York is steeped in history which dates back centuries, and its quaint, cobbled streets and incredible architecture keep the tourists visiting time and time again. However, some visitors to this historic city just can’t be pleased.

The TripAdvisor website can be a great source of recommendations, but it also attracts reviewers with unrealistically high standards, who dish out one-star reviews to even the most celebrated of attractions.

So can you tell which York landmarks these hard-to-please TripAdvisor reviews describe?

Take the quiz to test your knowledge.