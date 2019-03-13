Put Harrogate in the picture to win a prize

Visit Harrogate has launched a new photography competition and the focus this time is Harrogate itself.

The Love Harrogate competition invites photographers of all levels to capture what Harrogate means to them.

Harrogate street details in the Montpellier Quarter.

This new competition follows Visit Harrogate’s 2018 photo challenge to showcase the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which received over 160 entries.

Competition sponsors Harewood Holidays are offering a three or four night break as first prize at the Harewood Estate, prizes will also awarded from Fodder and Turkish Baths Harrogate.

Richard Spencer, CEO of Visit Harrogate, said: “The phrase ‘a picture speaks a thousand words’ has never been truer as we become an increasingly visual society.

“A good photo can cross language and cultural barriers and speak to anyone and everyone. This is why we’re putting imagery and visual decision making at the heart of our output.

The Crown Hotel

“This year Harrogate will welcome visitors from around the world and we want them to be excited and inspired by how beautiful this amazing town is.”

John Light, who manages Web and eTourism for Visit Harrogate, said: “The other judges and I were blown away by the photographic talent and passion we saw last year.

“I can’t wait to see how people capture the town of Harrogate, what subjects they pick to focus on and how they present them.”

Visit Harrogate has led the way in championing the use of imagery in its eTourism.

The Royal Pump Room.

In 2018 it became the first UK tourism agency to use User Generated Content from social media to create curated galleries across its website in place of traditional tourism images.

The team uses the new technology to engage visitors and locals in curating their own visitor experience of the town and sharing it with the world.

Go to visitharrogate.co.uk/photocomp for details on how to enter ‘Love Harrogate’ Photo Competition