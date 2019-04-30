Pushchair protest against Nidd Gorge 'relief road' idea

A group of Harrogate parents who exercise with their babies and buggies in a Harrogate beauty spot have intervened in the debate over the current traffic congestion public consultation.

It may not be a surprise that green campaigners are raising fears about the future of the Nidd Gorge area as the search for answers to traffic jams intensifies but it is, perhaps, less expected that the organisers of a parent-and-baby friendly fitness programme with the slogan 'outdoor cross training for parent and baby" should join in.

Although, the idea of a road from Bilton to Forest Lane Head near Nidd Gorge is only one of many options being explored by North Yorkshire County Council as possible measures in the battle against traffic congestion, BuggyBeat fitness instructor Vicky Little says she is alarmed by the idea.



She said: “Getting outside and exercising promotes positive mental health which also helps with post natal depression.

“Nidd Gorge is a particular favourite with us not only due to the off road safety aspect, massively important with babies in buggies, but the beautiful surroundings we get to enjoy in each session as we use different parts of the gorge.

“It would be an absolute disaster for many reasons if a road was built in that area.”

