Pupils light up event

Children from a school in Green Hammerton performed festive songs during a fun afternoon at a recent switch-on ceremony in the village.

The special event marked the switching on of Christmas lights at Redrow’s Churchfields development.

The new homes in the village proved to be the perfect backdrop for carols around the Christmas tree sung by the children.

Among those invited to enjoy the festive occasion were residents of St John’s House care home in Kirk Hammerton, who were treated to a performance of Christmas favourites by Green Hammerton CE Primary School’s choir.

Hosts Redrow even secured a surprise appearance by Santa Claus, who handed out sweet treats to pupils; while complimentary hot chocolates all round helped keep everyone warm and capped off a fun and entertaining afternoon.

Jenny Langley, headteacher at Green Hammerton Church of England Primary School, said her school had been delighted to take part.

She said: “It was a wonderful afternoon and our thanks go to Redrow for helping stage the event – having Father Christmas hand out chocolate gifts, including dairy-free options, was a really nice gesture our pupils particularly enjoyed.”

Sales director Patsy Aicken said: “Creating thriving communities and supporting the areas in which we build is important to Redrow.

“It was lovely to bring old and young together at Churchfields and see everyone having such fun.”