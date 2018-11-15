Pupils go wild after £8,766 helps build outdoor space

Pupils at Kirk Hammerton Primary School are now enjoying life in a new wildlife area.

The area was created thanks to a grant of £8,766 from the Allerton Park Landscape and Cultural Heritage Fund.

The site was previously an unusable and inaccessible part of the school.

However, with the help of volunteers and members of the York based organisation TCV (The Conversation Volunteers) the area has been transformed and now boasts a dipping platform for the improved pond; stepping stones and fencing; raised planting beds; seating, minibeast habitats and bird boxes. The area also has space to be used as an outdoor classroom where children can learn about local wildlife and the environment.

The Friends of Kirk Hammerton Primary School, the Parish Council, a locality grant from NYCC, and the time, expertise, equipment and materials given by local volunteers all contributed to the project.

Staff, children and friends got together to celebrate the official opening of the wildlife area which involved poetry readings and music inspired by the natural environment and the ribbon was cut by one of the pupils.

Jackie McCafferty, programmes manager at Two Ridings Community Foundation, said: “We were delighted to support the Friends of Kirk Hammerton primary school with the development of their new ‘Wild working zone’. The new planting and the refurbishment of the pond will encourage wildlife to the area and support the children’s learning about the natural environment around them.”