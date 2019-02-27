Pupils give wildlife a home thanks to voucher scheme

Rabbit Hill Country Store has teamed up with the Allerton Waste Recovery Park Landscape and Cultural Heritage Fund and Two Ridings Community Foundation together with six local primary schools to promote the development of wildlife habitats in the area.

The initiative is part of a wider push to promote the availability of grants from the fund and to encourage learning about wildlife habitats, planting and growing.

Every child that attends Marton Cum Grafton, Goldsborough, Staveley, Great Ouseburn, Kirk Hammerton and Green Hammerton primary schools will be allocated a voucher as part of the scheme. The voucher will cover purchase of a bird box or bug hotel that can be installed at home to encourage nesting birds or interesting insects.

Gemma Fisher, manager of Rabbit Hill Country Store, said: “Wildlife habitat creation is very simple to do and with the right equipment and a bit of advice everyone could be making a difference in their back gardens.”

Jackie McCafferty, programmes manager at Two Ridings Community Foundation, added: “We are delighted to be able to encourage school children in the area to get engaged with creating wildlife habitats to support their learning.

“It is a great fit with the aims of the Allerton Park Landscape and Cultural Heritage fund which seeks to increase local biodiversity, improve wildlife habitats and enhance the local landscape as well as preserving local cultural heritage.”