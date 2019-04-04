Pundit entertains crowd

Pundit and former England and Bath rugby union player David Flatman was guest speaker at Wetherby RUFC’s latest fundraising event at the town’s Racecourse.

Flatman entertained the 200 attendees who enjoyed his tales from TV, the playing fields and dressing room of professional rugby union.

A Wetherby RUFC spokesman said: “He even braved a Q & A from the guests – all unscripted and very funny.

Auctioneer Richard Smailes raised £5,000 by conducting an auction of donations.

The next event will feature international referee Nigel Owen in November when he will have just returned from the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Tickets: simon@wpclimited.co.uk.