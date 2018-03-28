Proposals for Ripon market rents to be reduced

Ripon market traders could see cuts to their rents as part of a continuing drive to regenerate the market.

Members of Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet will vote on the changes at their meeting tonight.

Summer rates of £19 per stall per week, and winter rates of £15 per stall per week are being put forward, as well as newcomer fees of £10 for week one, and £15 for week two.

The Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy, said: “Showing some good will by reducing rents is a good start. Rents have been a horrific problem - what we have got to think of is the traders who have come to Ripon, stood out in all weathers not making any profits for the day, just to keep the market going, hoping that next week will be a better week for them. They should be commended for what they do.”

Coun Stuart Martin, who chairs a new Ripon market working group, said: “I am delighted - this is just the first of what I hope will be many measures to reinvigorate Ripon market and the centre.

“Reducing the rates is going to make a big difference, it’s absolutely the right thing to do.

“I think everybody in Ripon has been concerned about the market deteriorating over a number of years. But I think there is no reason why Ripon can’t compete with the best markets in the country.

“Personally, I would like to see a Saturday market, and maybe some specialist markets with artisan foods.”